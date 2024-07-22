Japan, Kosovo Foreign Ministers Agree to Develop Bilateral Relations; Kosovo Expected to Participate in Next Year’s Osaka-Kansai Expo
Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, far left, talks with her Kosovo counterpart, Donika Gervalla, far right, in Pristina on Friday.
SARAJEVO — Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her Kosovo counterpart Donika Gervalla agreed to develop bilateral economic relations during a meeting in Pristina on Friday.
Kamikawa became the first Japanese foreign minister to visit Kosovo in a year which marks the 15th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Kosovo is expected to participate in the Osaka-Kansai Expo next year.
Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade has refused to recognize the declaration so relations remain hostile.
“For the development of the Western Balkan region, it is important to promote peace and stability among the countries in the region and cooperation among them,” Kamikawa said at the meeting, expressing her support to resolve issues through dialogue. Gervalla expressed her gratitude for Japan’s economic support to date.
