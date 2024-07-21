Kishida Talks Policies in Regional Areas Ahead of Japan’s LDP Election; PM Emphasizes Administration Management While Touring Local Areas

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, visits a lodging facility in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, on Friday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been traveling around the country talking about policy proposals specific to where he is visiting, with an eye on the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election scheduled to be held in autumn.

By showing his attitude toward tackling new challenges, he hopes to improve his Cabinet’s slumping approval ratings and gain support from other LDP members.

Kishida expressed his strong intention to continue implementing economic policy and diplomacy at a Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) meeting in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, on Friday.

“By taking advantage of such opportunities as wage hikes and record-high stock prices, I want to work with you to realize a historic economic transition,” Kishida said.

Kishida showed his resolve to win the LDP presidential election and his willingness to continue managing the administration by appealing to business officials at the Keidanren meeting.

In his speech before the meeting, Kishida said he would put together economic measures in the autumn to combat high prices.

He also touched upon his diplomatic abilities, as well as strengthening the country’s defense capabilities, saying, “The time when Japan’s diplomatic strength is tested will continue in the days ahead as well.”

In the mountain resort town, he visited a lodging facility that tackles a “circular economy,” which is a system that involves reusing resources. After looking at the facility, Kishida said he would establish a new ministerial council that will be tasked with promoting a circular economy and plans to hold discussions.

Since the Diet session ended on June 23, Kishida has been touring the country and announcing new policies at every stop.

On June 29, when visiting an agricultural facility in Hokuto, Yamanashi Prefecture, Kishida said he intends to establish a subsidy program to support “smart agriculture” that uses advanced technologies.

On July 1, he spoke about a “post-quake reconstruction support discount,” which would subsidize 70% of holidaymakers’ accommodation fees in the region.

Kishida also expressed his intention to prioritize policies regarding children and child-rearing support, which are issues that have attracted a lot of public interest.

Kishida has focused more on regional areas as party members and fraternity members votes can significantly impact who will win the election.

Amid calls for Kishida to step down over the political funds scandal, those close to him say they hope to “bring more attention to the prime minister’s polices by visiting regional areas in line with the themes that his administration is paying attention to.”

Kishida concluded his speech on Friday by saying: “Recently, I have only been asked questions by the media about the autumn political schedule. But what’s important to me as prime minister is the policies regarding Japan’s future. I will solely focus on implementing those policies. This is my responsibility.”