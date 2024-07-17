Pacific Island Leaders in Tokyo to Oppose Change to Status Quo, Eyeing China; Draft Statement Underscores Threat of Climate Change

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister’s Office

A leaders’ declaration to be adopted at the Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting on Thursday is expected to state that Pacific island nations strongly oppose any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo through force or coercion, as they aim to counter a China that is strengthening its hegemonic moves.

The meeting started on Tuesday in Tokyo and on the final day of the meeting on Thursday the leaders will adopt the declaration, which the Japanese government is coordinating.

A draft of the declaration states that the leaders hold a shared understanding of the importance of an international order based on free and open rules in line with international law, including the U.N. Charter. It also expresses determination to maintain and strengthen the international order, and says that the Pacific island nations recognize that the rights, freedoms, responsibilities and sovereignty of all nations, regardless of size, are protected by rules and norms.

During the summit, the Japanese government intends to express its support for participating countries in various areas, including climate change and cybersecurity, based on their requests. The draft of the leaders’ declaration notes that climate change is the single greatest threat to people’s way of life and security in the Pacific region. The Japanese government will express its intention to speed up assistance in this area. As for boosting cybersecurity capabilities, the draft stresses the importance of ensuring a strong and robust information environment based on facts and countering the spread of disinformation.

In addition to the leaders of 16 island nations and regions, the meeting is being attended by ministerial-level officials from Australia and New Zealand.