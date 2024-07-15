Japan Police to Tighten Security after Trump Shooting

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The National Police Agency in Tokyo

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japan’s National Police Agency on Sunday instructed prefectural police departments across the country to tighten security for politicians during street speeches and other events, following the shooting of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Specifically, the police departments of the country’s 47 prefectures were urged to enhance vigilance in areas around event venues, including places outside the audience areas.

A man opened fire at Trump during a presidential election campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Shots were fired from the rooftop of a building outside the event venue, according to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and local media. Trump suffered nonlife-threatening injuries in the assault.

The NPA also instructed the prefectural police departments to make sure that protective devices and equipment are used, such as bulletproof barriers to safeguard politicians from attacks from behind.

In July 2022, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot from behind while he was delivering a campaign speech in the western Japan city of Nara.

In April 2023, an explosive was thrown at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a fishing port in the city of Wakayama, also western Japan, while he was on a campaign trail. Kishida suffered no injuries in the incident.

Following the incidents, the NPA is calling on the organizers of speech and other events to keep a distance between guest politicians and the audiences at the venues, and thoroughly use metal detectors.