PM Kishida, U.K.’s Starmer Meet Face-to-face for 1st Time; Agreed to Promote Security Cooperation
16:34 JST, July 12, 2024
WASHINGTON – Japan and Britain agreed Thursday to promote bilateral security cooperation and strengthen their relations during the first in-person meeting between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Washington.
Kishida congratulated Starmer, who took office on July 5, and said he welcomed Starmer’s stance to attach importance to the Japan-U.K. partnership. The leaders agreed on cooperation to realize a “free and open Indo-Pacific” as well as joint development of the next-generation fighter aircraft between Japan, the U.K. and Italy. They also agreed to support Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression and continue strict sanctions against Russia.
On Thursday afternoon, Kishida met with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and welcomed Finland’s North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) membership, saying that it has expanded opportunities for cooperation between the two countries through NATO. They agreed to strengthen cooperation in defense equipment area and in the field of advanced science and technology, including supercomputing.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Public Outcry Over Unrelated, Inappropriate Posters in Tokyo Gubernatorial Race
-
Record 56 Candidates Run in Tokyo Gubernatorial Election; Showdown Between Renho, Koike Expected
-
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike Wins Third Straight Term; Voters Respond to Achievements in Child Care, Education
-
Bill Enacted to Create Japanese Version of DBS
-
Japan Ministry Concerned Over Same-Sex Couple Receiving City-Issued Resident Certificates Referring to ‘Common-Law Husband’
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Bank of Japan Intends to Proceed with Policy Normalization; Currently Holds 50% of Outstanding Bonds
- BOJ to Reduce Govt Bond Purchases
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags
- Public Outcry Over Unrelated, Inappropriate Posters in Tokyo Gubernatorial Race