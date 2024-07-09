Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Imasaki Appointed Chief Justice of Japan’s Supreme Court

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Yukihiko Imasaki

Jiji Press

17:22 JST, July 9, 2024

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—The Japanese government said Tuesday that Yukihiko Imasaki, a 66-year-old Supreme Court justice, will become chief justice of the country’s top court to replace Saburo Tokura, who will retire on Aug. 10.

Masahiro Hiraki, 63-year-old president of Osaka High Court, will become a justice at the Supreme Court in Imasaki’s place. The personnel changes will take effect as early as Aug. 11.

Tokyo High Court President Makoto Nakamura, 62, is also set to be named a justice at the Supreme Court as early as Sept. 2, replacing Takuya Miyama, who will leave the post on Sept. 1.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING