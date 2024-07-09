Imasaki Appointed Chief Justice of Japan’s Supreme Court
17:22 JST, July 9, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—The Japanese government said Tuesday that Yukihiko Imasaki, a 66-year-old Supreme Court justice, will become chief justice of the country’s top court to replace Saburo Tokura, who will retire on Aug. 10.
Masahiro Hiraki, 63-year-old president of Osaka High Court, will become a justice at the Supreme Court in Imasaki’s place. The personnel changes will take effect as early as Aug. 11.
Tokyo High Court President Makoto Nakamura, 62, is also set to be named a justice at the Supreme Court as early as Sept. 2, replacing Takuya Miyama, who will leave the post on Sept. 1.
