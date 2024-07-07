Japan Urges Iran to Contribute to Middle East Stability, Pledges to Continue ‘Proactive Diplomatic Efforts’
15:27 JST, July 7, 2024
Foreign Ministry Press Secretary Toshihiro Kitamura released a statement following the victory of Iranian reformist and former Health Minister Masoud Pezeshkian in Friday’s presidential runoff, expressing hope that Iran will contribute to regional stability.
“Japan hopes that Iran, under the [new] presidency … will play a constructive role in alleviating tensions and stabilizing the situation in the Middle East region,” Kitamura said Saturday. “Japan will continue its proactive diplomatic efforts … based on the traditional friendly relationship with Iran, while enhancing dialogues with the new Iranian administration.”
