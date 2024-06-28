Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi urges North Korea for Summit; Hoping to Resolve Abduction Issue
14:18 JST, June 28, 2024
Japan will keep urging North Korea to hold a summit between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Thursday.
Hayashi, who also serves as the minister in charge of the abduction issue, attended an online U.N. symposium on the abduction issue by North Korea. He referred to the current situation, with no Japanese abductees having been returned since 2002, as deeply regrettable, saying, “Now is the time to boldly change the situation.”
The symposium was co-hosted by Japan, the United States, Australia, South Korea and the European Union. Takuya Yokota, head of the Association of Families of Victims Kidnapped by North Korea whose sister Megumi was abducted at the age of 13, said, “There can be no bright future for the two countries [Japan and North Korea] without resolving the abduction issue.”
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Public Outcry Over Unrelated, Inappropriate Posters in Tokyo Gubernatorial Race
-
Bill Enacted to Create Japanese Version of DBS
-
Record 56 Candidates Run in Tokyo Gubernatorial Election; Showdown Between Renho, Koike Expected
-
Koike Keeps Distance From LDP in Tokyo Gubernatorial Election; Campaign Shaping Up to Be Two-Horse Race Against Renho
-
Japan, China Defense Chiefs Meet to Discuss ‘Many Concerns’; First Meeting Between Current Chiefs
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Finance Ministry: Japan’s Spending on Chip Industry Excessive; Economy Ministry Says Spending on Par With U.S., Europe, China
- Selection of Next Keidanren Chair to Kick into High Gear; Field Could Be Winnowed by Strength of Candidates’ Firms
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan