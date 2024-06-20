Japan’s House of Representatives Rejects No-Confidence Motion Against Kishida Cabinet; CDPJ Slams
17:30 JST, June 20, 2024
The House of Representatives rejected the no-confidence resolution put forward by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan against Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet on Thursday.
Opposition parties, including the Japan Innovation Party, the Japanese Communist Party and the Democratic Party for the People, voted in favor of the resolution, but it was rejected in the lower house plenary session by majority vote from the ruling parties.
A no-confidence motion was tabled against the Cabinet for the first time since December.
The CDPJ criticized Kishida’s stance on some of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s factions violating the Political Funds Control Law in the no-confidence motion, saying that he had failed to show leadership by not probing the matter further.
The party, which questioned Kishida’s political responsibility, called for the resignation of the entire Cabinet or the dissolution of the lower house, saying, “[The prime minister] is reluctant to make political reforms, and we cannot leave him in charge of the country any longer.”
Before the voting, CDPJ Diet Affairs Committee Chairperson Jun Azumi told reporters, “We’ll work hard to get the approval of the conscientious members of the LDP and Komeito to pass the no-confidence motion.”
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
North Korea Announces ‘Satellite’ Launch Sometime Between May 27 and June 4; Japan Calls for Suspension of Launch
-
Japan, China, South Korea to Call for Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula; Draft Joint Summit Declaration Shows Details
-
Renho Bid for Tokyo Governor Focuses on Criticism of LDP; Incumbent Yuriko Koike Cautious About Support From Ruling Party
-
China’s Taiwan Exercises Largest Since Pelosi’s Visit; Even Remote Kinmen and Matsu Islands Encircled
-
Bill Enacted to Create Japanese Version of DBS
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
- Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared