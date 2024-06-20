Japan, New Zealand Affirm Information Security Pact

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, shakes hands with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at the Prime minister office on June 19.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon on Wednesday confirmed that their countries have reached a substantive accord on an information security agreement, which will allow the sharing of classified information.

The two leaders, meeting in Tokyo, also agreed to step up discussions to launch talks on a bilateral acquisition and cross-servicing agreement to facilitate exchanges of supplies between the Self-Defense Forces and the New Zealand military.

Kishida told a joint press conference with Luxon that he expects Japan and New Zealand to strengthen their security and defense ties.

Luxon said he hopes to work together with Japan to tackle serious issues in the region.

The two leaders recognized the importance of communicating with Australia and South Korea to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.