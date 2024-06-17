Japan Prime Minister Kishida Says Plan for Ukraine Peace Should Not Justify Unilateral Attempts to Change Status Quo
14:44 JST, June 17, 2024
ZURICH — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday in his speech at the Summit on Peace in Ukraine that the plan for peace in Ukraine “must not justify unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force,” keeping in check Russia, which continues its aggression against Ukraine.
Kishida emphasized that resolving the Ukraine issue is “symbolically important to guide the entire international community toward a world of cooperation, not division and conflict.”
