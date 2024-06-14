Japan, Ukraine Leaders Sign Agreement for Security, Reconstruction Efforts; Kishida, Zelenskyy Meet at G7 Summit in Italy
12:07 JST, June 14, 2024
BARI, Italy — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed Thursday that Japan would provide assistance to Ukraine in areas including security and reconstruction.
The Japan-Ukraine Support and Cooperation Accord clarifies that Japan would provide nonlethal equipment and supplies as well as treatment for wounded Ukrainian service members within the framework of the Constitution. The two leaders signed the agreement on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Puglia, Italy.
The agreement also states that in areas of humanitarian aid, rehabilitation and reconstruction, Japan will provide assistance for debris removal and its expertise in landmine clearance, as well as efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.
The leaders also agreed that in the event of a military attack by Russia on Ukraine, Tokyo and Kyiv would hold bilateral talks within 24 hours to provide immediate assistance. The two countries would also cooperate on intelligence gathering, including cybersecurity, and countering the spread of disinformation.
During the talks, Kishida said the bilateral document reiterated that the Ukraine issue is a problem not only for Europe but for the entire international community. Zelenskyy commented that the agreement was the first with a country in the Pacific nations and sends a strong signal to the world.
