Japan and India Confirmed Expanding Cooperation in Defense and Security

The Foreign ministry is seen in Chiyoda ward, Tokyo in 2020

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa met with India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Thursday in Tokyo and confirmed their intentions to strengthen cooperation in defense and security for the realization of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

They agreed to promote technological cooperation on defense equipment as well as expanding cooperation in new areas such as space and cyber.

At the joint press conference after the meeting, Kamikawa emphasized the importance of the relationship between the two nations saying “Japan places particular importance on the relationship with India, which has the unique history of democracy with diversity and is one of the leaders in the Global South.

Jaishankar responded saying that there is great potential for India-Japan cooperation, while citing issues such as the development of the Global South and the strengthening of supply chains.