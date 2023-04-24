G7 to Actively Promote Reskilling of Workers

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato speaks during the Group of Seven labor and employment minister’s meeting in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, on Saturday.

KURASHIKI, Okayama (Jiji Press) — The Group of Seven labor and employment ministers on Sunday issued a statement underlining the need for the seven major democracies to actively promote the reskilling of workers.

The statement, adopted at the ministers’ two-day meeting in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, through Sunday, positioned the reskilling of workers at the center of “investment in human capital.” The ministers noted in the statement that reskilling measures are important as they would enable workers to adapt flexibly to structural industrial changes brought about by digital transformation, green transformation and demographic change.