G7 Agriculture Ministers Take Five, Hop on Electric Tractors

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Italian agriculture minister sits on an electric riding mower on Saturday.

MIYAZAKI — Agriculture ministers from the Group of Seven nations took advantage of a break in their meeting in Miyazaki on Saturday afternoon to attend a presentation on cutting-edge electric tractors outside the conference venue. The tractors, produced by a Japanese manufacturer of agricultural machinery, were shown in action, with representatives highlighting their quiet operation and lack of emissions. Ministers from Canada, France, Germany and Italy demonstrated keen interest in the equipment, personally taking turns sitting in the driver’s seat and experiencing the ride firsthand.