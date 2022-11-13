Japan, S. Korean leaders hold talks for 1st time in 3 years

AP

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, shake hands with South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol during the ASEAN-East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh on Sunday.

PHNOM PENH — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday, for talks during which the two leaders were expected to discuss how to solve the issue of former requisitioned workers from the Korean Peninsula.

The focus is whether the first summit talks between Japanese and South Korean leaders in about three years will lead to improvements of the chilly bilateral relations.