- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan, S. Korean leaders hold talks for 1st time in 3 years
19:36 JST, November 13, 2022
PHNOM PENH — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday, for talks during which the two leaders were expected to discuss how to solve the issue of former requisitioned workers from the Korean Peninsula.
The focus is whether the first summit talks between Japanese and South Korean leaders in about three years will lead to improvements of the chilly bilateral relations.
