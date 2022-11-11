Japan PM to meet U.S., S. Korea leaders in Southeast Asia

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will attend a series of summit meetings in Cambodia, Indonesia and Thailand during his visit to Southeast Asia from Friday to Nov. 19, according to the government.

Kishida will attend gatherings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Group of 20 nations, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

During the trip, Kishida will have trilateral talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

The government is also trying to arrange private meetings between Kishida and Yoon, as well as with Chinese President Xi Jinping.