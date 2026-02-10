DPFP, Sanseito Both Rule Out Joining LDP-JIP Ruling Coalition Even after Increasing Lower House Seats in Japan’s Election

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Democratic Party for the People leader Yuichiro Tamaki looks at a monitor showing an early report of House of Representatives election results in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday night.

The Democratic Party for the People and Sanseito each increased their number of seats in the House of Representatives election, even as the ruling parties scored a landslide victory. However, senior figures from both parties said Monday that they would not join a coalition government with the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party.

In a news conference after the broad contours of the results had become clear, DPFP leader Yuichiro Tamaki said, “We have to demonstrate our presence in the Diet as the most reliable opposition party,” signaling that he had no intention of joining the LDP-JIP coalition.

Sanseito leader Sohei Kamiya smiles in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday evening as he points at the names of winning candidates in the House of Representatives election.

Sanseito leader Sohei Kamiya also took a negative view in his own news conference, saying, “Our numbers aren’t really necessary for the ruling parties.” He added: “We will take a case-by-case approach, supporting what we agree with and opposing what we don’t. We want to serve as a gatekeeper in the Diet.”