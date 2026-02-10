News in Pictures / ‘Takaichi Whirlwind’ Reshapes Power Dynamics in Politics

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is seen at the Liberal Democratic Party’s headquarters in Tokyo on Sunday.

Party leaders attend a debate in Tokyo on Jan. 26.

The House of Representatives election ended in a landslide for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Sunday, fueled by a wave of momentum that has become known as the “Takaichi whirlwind.”

Takaichi delivered a historic victory to the Liberal Democratic Party, of which she is the leader, and significantly reshaped power dynamics in the lower house.

Both newcomers and former lawmakers secured victories for the LDP in single-seat constituencies. On the other hand, the opposition Centrist Reform Alliance, which formed shortly before campaigning officially began, suffered a crushing defeat, with heavyweight candidates losing their seats.

While the Japan Innovation Party and the Democratic Party for the People faced uphill battles in some races, Sanseito expanded its support in the proportional representation segment and increased its seats. Meanwhile, Team Mirai made significant gains by securing its first seats in the lower house.

Centrist Reform Alliance coleaders Yoshihiko Noda, left, and Tetsuo Saito hold a press conference in Tokyo on Monday.

Japan Innovation Party leader Hirofumi Yoshimura, right, and coleader Fumitake Fujita hold a press conference in Osaka on Sunday.

Democratic Party for the People leader Yuichiro Tamaki speaks to reporters in Tokyo on Sunday.

Sanseito leader Sohei Kamiya speaks at a rally on the final day of the election campaign in Tokyo on Saturday.

Team Mirai leader Takahiro Anno, right, raises his fist upon hearing the results of an early vote count in Tokyo on Sunday.

Japanese Communist Party leader Tomoko Tamura looks downcast after hearing early election results in Tokyo on Sunday.











Takaichi appeared at the LDP’s headquarters in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, at around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday. She placed red roses next to the names of LDP candidates who had secured a victory.

“We sought the people’s mandate while advocating for policies that faced significant opposition, including a major shift in economic and fiscal policy and strengthening security policy,” Takaichi said in a TV interview. “We must tackle these issues with all our might.” She also addressed “politics and money” issues involving LDP members, saying, “We have reflected on this deeply and will ensure strict compliance with the law.”

People head to a polling station during a blizzard in Obanazawa, Yamagata Prefecture, on Sunday.

Takaichi showed unwavering resolve in the latest poll, the first for the ruling coalition of the LDP and the JIP. She set a goal for the bloc to secure 233 seats, a majority in the lower house, and declared she would resign as prime minister if that target was not met.

The election campaign unfolded in the dead of winter due to the prime minister’s decision to dissolve the lower house at the start of the regular session in January. In the interview, Takaichi bowed her head and expressed gratitude, saying, “I’m thankful to everyone who braved the snow to get to the polls, and to the election commissions across the country who worked hard to ensure voting proceeded smoothly.”