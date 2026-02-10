Japan Opposition Party Reiwa Shinsengumi Suffers Steep Loss; Drops to Just 1 Seat in House of Representatives
6:00 JST, February 10, 2026
Reiwa Shinsengumi was down to just one seat in the House of Representatives after Sunday’s election, falling from the eight it held before the official campaign period.
Reiwa fielded 31 candidates —18 for single-seat constituencies and 13 for the proportional representation contest. Seeking to win as many seats as possible, the party had taken a confrontational stance toward the administration of Sanae Takaichi, who is also president of the Liberal Democratic Party.
Reiwa’s leader, the widely known Taro Yamamoto, resigned from the House of Councillors due to a medical condition just before the official campaign kicked off. As a result, coleaders Mari Kushibuchi and Akiko Oishi traveled nationwide in support of candidates.
The party stressed during its campaign that it has consistently advocated abolishing the consumption tax since its founding.
Yamamoto also took to the streets for last-minute stump speeches in the final stretch of the campaign, as media polls showed Reiwa struggling. However, the party failed to gain momentum.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Politics
-
LDP Wins Historic Landslide Victory
-
Japan Tourism Agency Calls for Strengthening Measures Against Overtourism
-
LDP Wins Landslide Victory, Secures Single-party Majority; Ruling Coalition with JIP Poised to Secure Over 300 seats (UPDATE 1)
-
Voters Using AI to Choose Candidates in Japan’s Upcoming General Election; ChatGPT, Other AI Services Found Providing Incorrect Information
-
Japan’s Prime Minister: 2-Year Tax Cut on Food Possible Without Issuing Bonds
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Japan, Qatar Ministers Agree on Need for Stable Energy Supplies; Motegi, Qatari Prime Minister Al-Thani Affirm Commitment to Cooperation
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture