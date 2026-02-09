CRA Coleaders Noda, Saito Announce They Will Step down; Move Aimed at Taking Responsibility for Defeat
16:03 JST, February 9, 2026
Centrist Reform Alliance coleaders Yoshihiko Noda and Tetsuo Saito expressed their intention to step down to take responsibility for the party’s election defeat at the party’s board meeting on Monday afternoon.
