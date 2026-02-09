Hot word :

CRA Coleaders Noda, Saito Announce They Will Step down; Move Aimed at Taking Responsibility for Defeat

#Lower House Election
The Yomiuri Shimbun
CRA coleader Yoshihiko Noda, left, and Tetsuo Saito speak at the press conference on Monday in Tokyo

16:03 JST, February 9, 2026

Centrist Reform Alliance coleaders Yoshihiko Noda and Tetsuo Saito expressed their intention to step down to take responsibility for the party’s election defeat at the party’s board meeting on Monday afternoon.

