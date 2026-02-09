Voter Turnout at 56.26% in Japan, Higher Than Previous Lower House Poll in 2024; 1st Election in February Since 1990

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Diet Building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

The voter turnout in the single-seat constituency segment of the House of Representative election on Sunday was 56.26%, according to the data released Monday by the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry.

The percentage, which includes the turnout of the early voting, is higher than the figure for the previous lower house election in 2024 at 53.85%, which was the third lowest voting rate since the end of World War II.

This was the first election in the month of February in 36 years. There was concern that the turnout would be low due to heavy snow and the bitter cold.

The popularity of Sanae Takaichi, who became prime minister in October last year, might have been one of the factors that led to the higher turnout.