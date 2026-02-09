Record 27 Million Ballots Cast in Early Voting Amid Heavy Snow Forecasts
15:12 JST, February 9, 2026
In early voting for constituencies in the House of Representatives election, ballots were cast by 27,017,098 voters, according to preliminary figures released Sunday by the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry. That represents both 26.10% of all eligible voters and a new record.
Early voting ran for 11 days, from Jan. 28 to Saturday. The ballot total was up by about 5.63 million from 2017, when 21,379,977 people voted early.
Compared to the 2024 lower house election, which saw 20,955,450 early ballots, about 6.06 million more people voted before election day. Early voting increased in every prefecture compared with 2024, including in northern parts of Japan that were hit by heavy snowfall. Tochigi Prefecture posted the highest growth, up by 43% from 2024.
This election marks the first time since 1990 for voting to take place in February. Soon after the election was called, few people were voting early, but this seems to have changed amid forecasts that a strong winter pressure pattern would intensify on election day, bringing heavy snow, particularly along the Sea of Japan coast.
The number of early voting sites has been rising nationwide, and for this election a record 6,548 polling places were set up, the most ever.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Politics
-
Japan Tourism Agency Calls for Strengthening Measures Against Overtourism
-
LDP Wins Historic Landslide Victory
-
LDP Wins Landslide Victory, Secures Single-party Majority; Ruling Coalition with JIP Poised to Secure Over 300 seats (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Prime Minister: 2-Year Tax Cut on Food Possible Without Issuing Bonds
-
Voters Using AI to Choose Candidates in Japan’s Upcoming General Election; ChatGPT, Other AI Services Found Providing Incorrect Information
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Japan, Qatar Ministers Agree on Need for Stable Energy Supplies; Motegi, Qatari Prime Minister Al-Thani Affirm Commitment to Cooperation
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture