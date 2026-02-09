CRA Fails to Capitalize on ‘New Party’ Image, Several Notable Members Fail to Win Seats

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Centrist Reform Alliance coleader Yoshihiko Noda, left, is interviewed while coleader Tetsuo Saito steps away on Sunday in Minato Ward, Tokyo.

The formation of the Centrist Reform Alliance by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito bore unfruitful results, as it failed to make effective use of its position as a new party in Sunday’s House of Representatives election.

Defeats of key members from the CDPJ in single-seat constituencies sent shockwaves through the party.

Following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s decision to dissolve the lower house at the start of the January ordinary Diet session, the struggling CDPJ and Komeito formally launched their new party on Jan. 22, five days before the election campaign started. Holding 167 seats before the dissolution, the new party fielded 202 candidates in single-seat constituencies — the largest number among opposition parties — in Sunday’s election.

As Komeito did not field any of its candidates in single-seat constituencies, the CRA had hoped to capture the estimated 10,000 to 20,000 Komeito votes believed to have existed per constituency.

In reality, however, key figures lost one after another, including CRA policy research council co-chair Satoshi Honjo in Chiba Constituency No. 8; former Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Banri Kaieda in Tokyo Constituency No. 1; and CRA election strategy committee co-chair Sumio Mabuchi in Nara Constituency No. 1.

CRA coleader Yoshihiko Noda said at a press conference early Monday that “It is a matter of deep regret.”

Asked about the cause of the defeat, coleader Tetsuo Saito cited “insufficient time to appeal our principles and policies.”

The short campaign period hindered efforts to broaden support among independent voters. “It was difficult to make the party’s name resonate with voters,” a mid-ranking CRA member said.

During the campaign, other parties called CRA a “coalition of convenience.” A senior CRA member from the CDPJ said, “The party formation resulted in us losing more votes than we gained.”

Some observers pointed out the CRA’s incomplete lineup, as it lacked members from the House of Councillors and local assemblies from the CDPJ and Komeito.

A senior CRA member said upper house and local assembly members will join the CRA regardless of the latest election results. However, it remains unclear whether this integration will proceed smoothly.

Voices emerged within the CRA calling for its leadership to take responsibility.

Sweeping defeats of former CDPJ lawmakers have enlarged the proportion of former Komeito members within the CRA compared to before the dissolution. The situation would make it harder for former CDPJ members to make their voices heard in the new party.