CRA Noda: “It’s Natural to Take Responsibility” for Huge Election Loss; Likely to Announce Intention to Resign

The Yomiuri Shimbun
CRA coleader Yoshihiko Noda, left, and Tetsuo Saito speak at the press conference on Monday in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:57 JST, February 9, 2026

Centrist Reform Alliance coleader Yoshihiko Noda said that as a politician “it’s natural to take responsibility” for the result of the lower house election, at a press conference alongside coleader Tetsuo Saito on Monday.

His statement comes in the wake of a staggering defeat for the newly founded party.

Noda is likely to announce his intention to resign at the party’s executive board meeting to be held this afternoon.

“I can’t just announce my resignation like that. That would be irresponsible,” he said, indicating his intention to resign before a Special Diet session is called, which is expected to occur on Feb.18.

