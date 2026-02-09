Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Politics>Elections

Ruling Coalition of LDP, JIP Secures Two-Thirds Majority, Enabling Re-passage of Bills in Lower House

#Lower House Election
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi answers questions at LDP headquarters in Tokyo at 10:04 p.m. on Sunday

The Yomiuri Shimbun

0:38 JST, February 9, 2026

The Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party have secured 310 seats in the House of Representatives, reaching a two-thirds majority of the total seats.

This margin is significant because if legislation passed by the House of Representatives is rejected by the House of Councillors, the ruling coalition in the lower house will be able to re-pass such bills. Although the ruling coalition does not hold a majority in the upper house, this enables it to conduct stable operation of the Diet.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Lower House Election

Elections Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Politics

JN ACCESS RANKING