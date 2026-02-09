Ruling Coalition of LDP, JIP Secures Two-Thirds Majority, Enabling Re-passage of Bills in Lower House
0:38 JST, February 9, 2026
The Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party have secured 310 seats in the House of Representatives, reaching a two-thirds majority of the total seats.
This margin is significant because if legislation passed by the House of Representatives is rejected by the House of Councillors, the ruling coalition in the lower house will be able to re-pass such bills. Although the ruling coalition does not hold a majority in the upper house, this enables it to conduct stable operation of the Diet.
