Jun Azumi, a CRA Secretary General, Set to Lose in Single Seat Constituency

Yonmiuri Shimbun file photo

Jun Azumi

Jun Azumi, a secretary general of the Centrist Reform Alliance, is set to lose in the single-seat Miyagi Constituency No. 4 in the House of Representatives election.

Chisato Morishita of the Liberal Democratic Party is set win in the constituency.

Azumi is also running in the Tohoku proportional representation segment, so the possibility of him being elected remains.