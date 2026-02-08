Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Politics>Elections

Jun Azumi, a CRA Secretary General, Set to Lose in Single Seat Constituency

#Lower House Election
Yonmiuri Shimbun file photo
Jun Azumi

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:50 JST, February 8, 2026

Jun Azumi, a secretary general of the Centrist Reform Alliance, is set to lose in the single-seat Miyagi Constituency No. 4 in the House of Representatives election.

Chisato Morishita of the Liberal Democratic Party is set win in the constituency.

Azumi is also running in the Tohoku proportional representation segment, so the possibility of him being elected remains.

You may also like to read

Japan’s Opposition CRA Set to Lose Seats Japan’s LDP Set for Landslide Victory, Securing Sole Majority; Expected to Win Over 300 Seats with JIP (UPDATE 1)
Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Lower House Election

Elections Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Politics

JN ACCESS RANKING