Japan’s CRA Suffers Crushing Defeat; Coleader Yoshihiko Noda Hints at Resignation

23:12 JST, February 8, 2026

The Centrist Reform Alliance, a new opposition party formed by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, lost a significant number of seats in Sunday’s House of Representatives election.

Yoshihiko Noda, coleader of the CRA, was asked about stepping down. “I have made up my mind, but I will talk to other party executives as the results are not all out yet,” he said.

