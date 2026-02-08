Japan’s LDP Set for Landslide Victory, Securing Sole Majority; Expected to Win Over 300 Seats with JIP (UPDATE 1)
20:00 JST, February 8, 2026
The Liberal Democratic Party is set to win over 233 seats to gain a majority on its own in Sunday’s House of Representatives election, according to exit polls by The Yomiuri Shimbun and others.
The ruling coalition of the LDP and the Japan Innovation Party is expected to win over 300 seats.
