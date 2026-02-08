Japan’s Opposition CRA Set to Lose Seats
20:22 JST, February 8, 2026
The Centrist Reform Alliance, a new opposition party formed by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, is set to lose seats in Sunday’s House of Representatives election, according to exit polls by The Yomiuri Shimbun and others.
The CRA, which held 167 seats at the time of dissolution, is likely to suffer a significant loss of seats.
