Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Politics>Elections

Japan’s Opposition CRA Set to Lose Seats

#Lower House Election

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:22 JST, February 8, 2026

The Centrist Reform Alliance, a new opposition party formed by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, is set to lose seats in Sunday’s House of Representatives election, according to exit polls by The Yomiuri Shimbun and others.

The CRA, which held 167 seats at the time of dissolution, is likely to suffer a significant loss of seats.

You may also like to read

Japan’s LDP Set for Landslide Victory, Securing Sole Majority; Expected to Win Over 300 Seats with JIP (UPDATE 1) Jun Azumi, a CRA Secretary General, Set to Lose in Single Seat Constituency
Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Lower House Election

Elections Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Politics

JN ACCESS RANKING