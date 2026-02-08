Hot word :

Avg. Voter Turnout in Japan at 21.64% Nationwide as of 4:00 P.M. Sunday

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:09 JST, February 8, 2026

The average nationwide voter turnout for the House of Representatives election as of 4:00 p.m. Sunday was 21.64%, according to the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry.

This represents a 2.65-point decrease compared to 24.29% at the same time for the previous lower house election in 2024.

