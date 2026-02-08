Avg. Voter Turnout in Japan at 16.05% Nationwide as of 2:00 P.M. Sunday
16:43 JST, February 8, 2026
The average nationwide voter turnout for the House of Representatives election as of 2:00 p.m. Sunday was 16.05%, according to the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry.
This represents a 3.07-point decrease compared to 19.12% at the same time for the previous lower house election in 2024.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Politics
-
Japan Tourism Agency Calls for Strengthening Measures Against Overtourism
-
Voters Using AI to Choose Candidates in Japan’s Upcoming General Election; ChatGPT, Other AI Services Found Providing Incorrect Information
-
Japan’s Prime Minister: 2-Year Tax Cut on Food Possible Without Issuing Bonds
-
Japan-South Korea Leaders Meeting Focuses on Rare Earth Supply Chains, Cooperation Toward Regional Stability
-
Japanese Government Plans New License System Specific to VTOL Drones; Hopes to Encourage Proliferation through Relaxed Operating Requirements
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Japan, Qatar Ministers Agree on Need for Stable Energy Supplies; Motegi, Qatari Prime Minister Al-Thani Affirm Commitment to Cooperation