Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Politics>Elections

Japan Election: Heavy Snow Affects Polling Stations in Japan’s Chugoku Region

#Lower House Election #Snow

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:21 JST, February 8, 2026

Heavy snow has changed hours at voting stations for today’s House of Representatives election in Shimane and Tottori prefectures.

The opening of a station in Daisen, Tottori Prefecture, was delayed by two hours to 9 a.m. because officials in charge of it could not reach there on time.

In Shimane Prefecture, 14 voting stations in Ama and 16 in Okinoshima — both located on remote islands — will close three hours earlier at 5 p.m.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Lower House Election #Snow

Elections Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Politics

JN ACCESS RANKING