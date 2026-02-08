Japan Election: Heavy Snow Affects Polling Stations in Japan’s Chugoku Region





Heavy snow has changed hours at voting stations for today’s House of Representatives election in Shimane and Tottori prefectures.

The opening of a station in Daisen, Tottori Prefecture, was delayed by two hours to 9 a.m. because officials in charge of it could not reach there on time.

In Shimane Prefecture, 14 voting stations in Ama and 16 in Okinoshima — both located on remote islands — will close three hours earlier at 5 p.m.