Japan Election: Heavy Snow Affects Polling Stations in Japan’s Chugoku Region
15:21 JST, February 8, 2026
Heavy snow has changed hours at voting stations for today’s House of Representatives election in Shimane and Tottori prefectures.
The opening of a station in Daisen, Tottori Prefecture, was delayed by two hours to 9 a.m. because officials in charge of it could not reach there on time.
In Shimane Prefecture, 14 voting stations in Ama and 16 in Okinoshima — both located on remote islands — will close three hours earlier at 5 p.m.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Politics
-
Japan Tourism Agency Calls for Strengthening Measures Against Overtourism
-
Japan Seeks to Enhance Defense Capabilities in Pacific as 3 National Security Documents to Be Revised
-
Voters Using AI to Choose Candidates in Japan’s Upcoming General Election; ChatGPT, Other AI Services Found Providing Incorrect Information
-
Japan’s Prime Minister: 2-Year Tax Cut on Food Possible Without Issuing Bonds
-
Japan-South Korea Leaders Meeting Focuses on Rare Earth Supply Chains, Cooperation Toward Regional Stability
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Japan, Qatar Ministers Agree on Need for Stable Energy Supplies; Motegi, Qatari Prime Minister Al-Thani Affirm Commitment to Cooperation