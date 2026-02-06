Heavy Snow Forecast on Lower House Election Day from Northern to Western Japan
16:39 JST, February 6, 2026
Heavy snow is expected to peak on Sunday, the day of the House of Representatives election. The Japan Meteorological Agency is raising an alarm and calling for vigilance against concerns such as traffic disruptions and avalanches.
According to the agency, warning-level heavy snowfall is forecast in Hokkaido from Friday to Saturday; in the Tohoku region from Saturday to Sunday; and in the Hokuriku, Kinki and Chugoku regions on Sunday. There is a possibility of snow accumulation in the Kyushu region as well as the Pacific coast side from western to eastern Japan on Saturday and Sunday, including flat areas in Tokyo.
In the 24 hours until 6 p.m. on Saturday, up to 50 centimeters of snow is expected in Hokkaido as well as the Tohoku and Hokuriku regions. Elsewhere, 30 centimeters of snow is expected in the Chugoku region and 20 centimeters in the Kanto-Koshin region. The forecast amount of snow falling in 24 hours by 6 p.m. on Sunday is 70 centimeters in the Hokuriku region, 50 centimeters in the Tohoku, Kinki and Chugoku regions, 40 centimeters in Hokkaido and 30 centimeters in the Kanto-Koshin region.
38 deaths reported
According to a casualty summary by the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, 38 people had died in incidents related to heavy snow in nine prefectures since Jan. 20 as of 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.
