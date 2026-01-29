Analysis of Election-Related X Posts Finds Users Have Highest Interest in ‘Consumption Tax,’ ‘Rising Prices’
13:49 JST, January 29, 2026
Social media interest regarding the policies and pledges for the House of Representatives election is focused on the keywords of “consumption tax” and “rising prices,” according to an analysis of X posts by The Yomiuri Shimbun. Posts related to “foreigners” are also increasing, continuing the trend since last summer’s upper house election.
The analysis examined ten keywords related to party pledges and policies: consumption tax, rising prices, proactive public finances, security, foreigners, number of Diet seats, constitutional revision, second capital, diplomacy and child-rearing.
Using social media analysis tools from U.S.-based company Meltwater, the number of daily posts, including reposts, for each keyword, along with “House of Representatives election,” were tracked between Jan. 21 to 27, when official campaigning for the election kicked off.
Tuesday saw the highest number of posts with “consumption tax,” reaching approximately 34,000 posts. Arguments for and against each party’s pledges were noticeable. Following closely was “high prices” with about 27,000 posts, surging nearly fourfold from the previous day. “Foreigners” also hovered at around 10,000 posts. Meanwhile, “number of Diet seats” and “second capital,” pledged by the ruling parties and others, stayed in the thousands.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Politics
-
Japan Seeks to Enhance Defense Capabilities in Pacific as 3 National Security Documents to Be Revised
-
Japan’s Defense Ministry to Extend Reemployment Support for SDF Personnel to Age 65; Move Comes Amid Ongoing Labor Shortage
-
Japan-South Korea Leaders Meeting Focuses on Rare Earth Supply Chains, Cooperation Toward Regional Stability
-
Japanese Government Plans New License System Specific to VTOL Drones; Hopes to Encourage Proliferation through Relaxed Operating Requirements
-
Takaichi Bets Her Future on Snap Election; Hopes to Gain Public Mandate for Administration
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
China Confirmed to Be Operating Drilling Vessel Near Japan-China Median Line
-
Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier than Average Year