Early Voting in Japan Election Begins; People Head to Polling Stations ‘Empty Handed’ as Local Govts Rush to Get Ready

Voters cast ballots in an in-person early voting in Suginami Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

Some local governments are informing voters that want to cast their ballots for the House of Representatives election early that they can go to polling stations “empty-handed” as they may not receive their official entrance tickets in time.

In-person early voting began Wednesday, but the issuance of entrance tickets has been delayed in some areas due to the suddenness with which the dissolution of the lower house was announced.

In Suginami Ward, Tokyo, the issuance of entrance tickets had not begun. It is estimated that the tickets will be distributed to all eligible voters by around Feb. 5.

People began to enter a temporary polling station set up inside the Suginami ward office building for early voting from around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. They wrote down their names, addresses and dates of birth on sheets of paper and verify their identity, and then cast their ballots.

“I absolutely wanted to cast my ballots because this is an election which decides the future of Japan. I’m glad that I could do so smoothly.” said 65-year-old company employee.

As of 10 a.m., about 15 people had visited the polling station, about 70% the figure during the corresponding time period in the previous general election.

“It is possible that the number was affected by the delay in sending out entrance tickets,” said a senior official of the ward’s election administration commission said. “Because voters can cast ballots even without an entrance ticket, I want them to come without feeling anxious.”