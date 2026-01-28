Keidanren Chairman Calls for Clarification of Alternative Social Security Funding Sources; Says Ensuring Financial Sustainability Should Be Prerequisite for Consumption Tax Cuts
15:52 JST, January 28, 2026
The chair of Keidanren (the Japan Business Federation), Yoshinobu Tsutsui, on Tuesday urged Japan’s political parties, which have made cutting the consumption tax a key part of the agenda in the ongoing lower house election campaign, to clarify alternative funding sources to replace the revenue the tax now brings in.
“Clarification of alternative funding sources is essential. I want [the parties] to conduct thorough discussion and consideration,” Tsutsui said at a regular press conference.
Tsutsui emphasized that he has not changed his position that the consumption tax is “an important stable source of revenue supporting social security.”
He pointed out that “ensuring the sustainability of the social security system” and securing “the confidence of financial markets” are basic preconditions for cutting taxes. He added, “We hope they will provide explanations that are acceptable to voters on points such as the impact [of the cuts] on small and medium-sized businesses.”
Akio Yamaguchi, chair of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives (Keizai Doyukai), echoed Tsutsui’s concern.
“I feel it’s dangerous to proceed [toward cutting the consumption tax] without sharing the benefits, drawbacks and risks [with the public],” he said.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Politics
-
Japan Seeks to Enhance Defense Capabilities in Pacific as 3 National Security Documents to Be Revised
-
Japan’s Defense Ministry to Extend Reemployment Support for SDF Personnel to Age 65; Move Comes Amid Ongoing Labor Shortage
-
Japan-South Korea Leaders Meeting Focuses on Rare Earth Supply Chains, Cooperation Toward Regional Stability
-
Japanese Government Plans New License System Specific to VTOL Drones; Hopes to Encourage Proliferation through Relaxed Operating Requirements
-
Takaichi Bets Her Future on Snap Election; Hopes to Gain Public Mandate for Administration
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
China Confirmed to Be Operating Drilling Vessel Near Japan-China Median Line
-
Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier than Average Year