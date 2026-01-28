Japan-U.S. Alliance Could Collapse If Japan Flees Amid Taiwan Crisis, Says Takaichi
14:57 JST, January 28, 2026
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has warned that the Japan-U.S. alliance would collapse if Japan failed to act and fled during a Taiwan contingency.
Speaking on a TV Asahi program on Monday night, Takaichi touched on a scenario in which Japan and the United States would coordinate the evacuation of their citizens in a contingency involving Taiwan.
“If the U.S. military, acting jointly [with Japan], comes under attack and Japan does nothing and runs away, the Japan-U.S. alliance will fall apart,” she said.
Her remarks were seen as hinting at a potential role for the Self-Defense Forces in a contingency. Still, Takaichi also noted the government would “make a comprehensive decision within the legal framework,” underscoring that any action would depend on the situation.
In November, Takaichi remarked in the Diet that such a scenario could be recognized as a “survival-threatening situation,” a condition that allows Japan to exercise its right to collective self-defense. Her comment triggered a backlash from China.
During the TV program on Monday, she also referred to cooperation between Russia and North Korea, noting that “both are nuclear-armed states.”
At a press conference on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kei Sato noted that her remarks were intended to point out North Korea’s nuclear development.
“North Korea’s possession of nuclear weapons is unacceptable,” he said, stressing that this long-standing position remained unchanged.
