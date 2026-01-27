Several Veteran Lawmakers Not Running in Lower House Election; Former PM Yoshihide Suga among Diet Members Leaving Office after Vote
12:44 JST, January 27, 2026
Several veteran lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition parties, including former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, are not running in the current House of Representatives election, for which official campaigning kicked off on Tuesday.
Those from the Liberal Democratic Party who are not seeking reelection include Suga; Former Olympic minister Toshiaki Endo; former Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Tsutomu Sato; and former Foreign Minister Takeaki Matsumoto.
Suga was in office as prime minister from September 2020 to October 2021 after having served as chief cabinet secretary for a record seven years and eight months.
Endo is well-versed in sports administration and previously served as chairperson of the party’s General Council and as its Election Strategy Committee chairperson.
Among opposition parties, Kazuo Shii, chairperson of the Japanese Communist Party Central Committee, is not running. He will instead focus on his duties within the party, aiming to boost its popularity by carrying on the will of his predecessor, Tetsuzo Fuwa, who died last year.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Politics
-
Japanese Language Requirement Eyed for Permanent Residency Status; LDP Plans Revisions of Laws on Foreigners
-
Japan Seeks to Enhance Defense Capabilities in Pacific as 3 National Security Documents to Be Revised
-
Japan’s Defense Ministry to Extend Reemployment Support for SDF Personnel to Age 65; Move Comes Amid Ongoing Labor Shortage
-
Japan-South Korea Leaders Meeting Focuses on Rare Earth Supply Chains, Cooperation Toward Regional Stability
-
Japanese Government Plans New License System Specific to VTOL Drones; Hopes to Encourage Proliferation through Relaxed Operating Requirements
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
China Confirmed to Be Operating Drilling Vessel Near Japan-China Median Line