Japan’s House of Representatives Election Campaigning Kicks Off

The Japan News

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:21 JST, January 27, 2026

The 51st House of Representatives election campaigning officially began on Tuesday, with candidate registrations now underway nationwide.

Voting and ballot counting will take place on February 8.

Key issues include whether to support the coalition government formed by Liberal Democratic Party and Japan Innovation Party, as well as economic policies such as measures to address rising prices.

