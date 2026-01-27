Japan’s House of Representatives Election Campaigning Kicks Off
10:21 JST, January 27, 2026
The 51st House of Representatives election campaigning officially began on Tuesday, with candidate registrations now underway nationwide.
Voting and ballot counting will take place on February 8.
Key issues include whether to support the coalition government formed by Liberal Democratic Party and Japan Innovation Party, as well as economic policies such as measures to address rising prices.
