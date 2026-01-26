Japan’s LDP Pins Election Hopes on Prime Minister’s Popularity, While Main Opposition Fails to See ‘New Party Effect’

Yomiuri Shimbun photos

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, right, and Centrist Reform Alliance coleader Yoshihiko Noda

The Liberal Democratic Party is pinning its hopes on the high approval rate of the Cabinet of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, seen in a nationwide Yomiuri Shimbun public opinion poll, in the run up to the House of Representatives election.

For the Centrist Reform Alliance, which is expected to be the LDP’s main election rival, the appeal that usually comes with the formation of a new party has not been reflected in its support rating. It must therefore work to enhance its visibility among the public during the short election campaign.

Koichi Hagiuda, executive acting secretary general of the LDP, told The Yomiuri Shimbun on Sunday, “The Cabinet approval rating is still high, which indicates that [the prime minister’s] popularity remains solid.”

While he welcomed the high popularity of Takaichi, he said, “The only thing each of us can do is work hard to gain support from voters without merely relying on [her ratings].”

A number of LDP members voiced relief about the high Cabinet approval rating. “It is a good trend,” said a veteran LDP member. One who is expected to run in the general election said that criticism about the lower house dissolution, which had been feared within the party, has been limited.

The generally positive reception among the public regarding Takaichi’s policy pledge for “responsible and proactive public finances,” as well as her stance toward China, are likely to act as a tailwind for the LDP.

A close aide of Takaichi said, “It is advantageous that [Takaichi’s] economic and diplomatic policies are being highly evaluated.”

The Japan Innovation Party also has high expectations based on Takaichi’s popularity. JIP coleader Hirofumi Yoshimura posted on X that, if people want Takaichi to remain prime minister, “the only choice is to vote for the JIP or the LDP.”

In addition to confirming whether voters approve of the LDP-JIP coalition, Yoshimura’s post seems to be an attempt to take advantage of Takaichi’s popularity.

The JIP’s support rate has not seen a marked rise despite forming a coalition with the LDP. “[The election] will be a hard battle, not helped by scandals [involving JIP members],” a senior JIP member said.

JIP coleader Fumitake Fujita told reporters, “We shall appeal for voter support as a party playing the role of accelerator for [Takaichi’s] reforms.”

LDP Secretary General Shunichi Suzuki said, “This is a battle that we can win by fighting to our utmost.” LDP Policy Research Council Chairperson Takayuki Kobayashi said, “With the formation of the new party (CRA), we remain in a difficult situation.”

However, the CRA has not felt the “new party effect.” Its support rate according to the Yomiuri poll was effectively the same as the combined 4% for the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and 3% for Komeito seen in previous opinion poll conducted last month.

The CRA officially launched on Jan. 22 and announced its election pledges on Jan. 23, the day the lower house was dissolved. This lateness is seen as one of the causes of its poor showing.

Some CRA members said that their gut feeling regarding the election battle was not bad, but a senior CRA member said: “It has not been an auspicious start. Our party has not yet received sufficient recognition.”

“There are many people talking about the CRA. Going forward, we have to change their interest into positive evaluations,” said CRA coleader Yoshihiko Noda during an interview Sunday. He also indicated that the party would work on disseminating its policies by increasing the campaign activities in each constituency.

Many in both the ruling and opposition blocs predict that the moves of Komeito supporters will be key in the election.

One candidate who joined the CRA from Komeito said, “The support of Komeito supporters will grow more visible.”

CRA coleader Tetsuo Saito, who had been Komeito leader, told reporters: “We have only just launched. By solidly promoting our party’s name and policy pledges, we aim to gain momentum like a rocket.”