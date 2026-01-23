Key Japan Labor Union Respects Formation of Centrist Reform Alliance Party
13:39 JST, January 23, 2026
The Japanese Trade Union Confederation (Rengo) said Thursday it respects the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan’s judgement in forming a new party with Komeito.
Rengo, which is a support base of the CDPJ, held a Central Executive Committee Meeting on the day and decided its policy for the upcoming House of Representatives election. It positioned the Centrist Reform Alliance as “a new alternative to the ruling parties.”
The CRA is expected to vie with the Democratic Party for the People — another party that Rengo supports — in single-seat constituencies. Rengo urged the CRA and the DPFP to align on candidates “as much as possible.”
Rengo’s policy statement said it “can largely agree with” the direction of the CRA’s platform and basic policies. As for election campaigning, it said it would pick who to endorse from both parties based on “each candidate and their personality.”
Rengo, the central organization for labor unions across the country, has been in situations before in which its support is split between the DPFP and the CRA due to differences among industrial unions affiliated with Rrengo.
The DPFP has clearly stated that it will not join the CRA, leaving Rengo split in the lower house election.
