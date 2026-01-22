Japan’s Centrist Reform Alliance Unveils Poster for Upcoming Lower House Election; New Party Cites ‘People First’ Stance
6:00 JST, January 22, 2026
The Centrist Reform Alliance, the new party formed by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, has unveiled its posters for the upcoming House of Representatives election.
One of the posters features the faces of the new party’s coleaders — CDPJ President Yoshihiko Noda and Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito — standing side by side under a blue sky. Both bear the slogan “People First” and the party name is displayed in large letters, as the party looks to emphasize its policies and increase awareness of its name.
So Watanabe, director general of the CDPJ’s Office for Public Relations, said: “We gathered under the centrist banner with the spirit of everyone joining forces together, regardless of rank, position or political alignment. [The posters] represent this sentiment.”
Related Tags
Top Articles in Politics
-
Japanese Language Requirement Eyed for Permanent Residency Status; LDP Plans Revisions of Laws on Foreigners
-
Japan Seeks to Enhance Defense Capabilities in Pacific as 3 National Security Documents to Be Revised
-
AI-Driven ‘Zero Clicks’ Phenomenon Threatens Democracy; News Outlets Must Be Able to Recover Costs, Stay Independent
-
Japan’s Defense Ministry to Extend Reemployment Support for SDF Personnel to Age 65; Move Comes Amid Ongoing Labor Shortage
-
Japan-South Korea Leaders Meeting Focuses on Rare Earth Supply Chains, Cooperation Toward Regional Stability
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Core Inflation in Tokyo Slows in December but Stays above BOJ Target
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
‘Fiercest, Most Damaging Invasive Weed’ Spreading in Rivers, Lakes in Japan, Alligator Weed Found in Numerous Locations