Japan’s Centrist Reform Alliance Unveils Poster for Upcoming Lower House Election; New Party Cites ‘People First’ Stance

The Yomiuri Shimbun

So Watanabe, left, director-general of the Office for Public Relations of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, and his Komeito counterpart Eriko Omori each hold the poster of the Centrist Reform Alliance, in the Diet Building in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The Centrist Reform Alliance, the new party formed by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, has unveiled its posters for the upcoming House of Representatives election.

One of the posters features the faces of the new party’s coleaders — CDPJ President Yoshihiko Noda and Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito — standing side by side under a blue sky. Both bear the slogan “People First” and the party name is displayed in large letters, as the party looks to emphasize its policies and increase awareness of its name.

So Watanabe, director general of the CDPJ’s Office for Public Relations, said: “We gathered under the centrist banner with the spirit of everyone joining forces together, regardless of rank, position or political alignment. [The posters] represent this sentiment.”