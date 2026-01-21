CDPJ Concedes to Komeito on New Party’s Basic Policies; Differences Remain on Constitution Reform, Other Issues

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan’s Policy Research Committee Chairperson Satoshi Honjo, left, and Komeito’s Policy Research Council Chair Mitsunari Okamoto hold a press conference on the basic policies of the Centrist Reform Alliance at the Diet Building in Tokyo on Monday.

The new Centrist Reform Alliance party formed by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito has finalized its basic policies on security, energy, constitutional revision and other issues, with the CDPJ shifting closer to Komeito’s position.

While the CDPJ appears to have made concessions to unite centrist forces, ambiguities remain.

“We held last-ditch negotiations based on an understanding that we must be united if we are serious about aiming for the government,” said Satoshi Honjo, chairperson of the CDPJ’s Policy Research Committee, at a press conference on Monday with regard to coordinating with Komeito’s Policy Research Council Chair Mitsunari Okamoto.

While the CDPJ had insisted in its House of Councillors election pledges last year to “abolish the unconstitutional parts” of security-related laws, the CRA’s basic policies explicitly state that “exercising the right of self-defense for national defense is constitutional in survival-threatening situations.”

In July 2014, the Cabinet led by then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe adopted a new government interpretation through a Cabinet decision to allow limited exercise of collective self-defense rights.

“We have no intention of demanding the abolition of that Cabinet decision,” Okamoto said at the press conference.

The phrase “realize a zero nuclear energy dependent society as soon as possible,” which is part of the CDPJ’s platform, was not included in the CRA’s platform or basic policies. The CDPJ aligned with Komeito’s view that restarts of nuclear power plants are acceptable if locals are in support of it.

Regarding the constitutional revision, the CDPJ advocates holding discussions from the perspective of the people, while Komeito is seen as a force for revision. The basic policies state that the party will “deepen responsible discussions about constitutional revision based on Diet debates over the constitutional status of the Self-Defense Forces and other matters.”

However, CDPJ and Komeito do not share exactly the same view. While Okamoto expressed a positive view, saying, “We will proceed [with revision] if necessary,” Honjo took a cautious approach, saying, “This is not a discussion predetermined to lead to revision.”

Regarding the CDPJ’s willingness to revise its basic policies, a Komeito executive said, “We sensed that they are determined to form a large bloc of centrist forces.”

Meanwhile, there were voices of concern within the CDPJ, with a mid-level member saying, “By toning down our liberal stance, we risk losing our existing support base.”