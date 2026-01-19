Japan’s Takaichi Says She Will Dissolve Lower House, Setting up Snap Election (UPDATE2)
18:01 JST, January 19, 2026
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday announced that she will dissolve the House of Representatives on Jan. 23 at the beginning of the regular Diet session, setting up an early election.
Takaichi explained the reasons for her decision, saying, “Why now? I thought there’s no other way but to let voters decide if I should stay on as a prime minister.”
“Currently, the president of the Liberal Democratic Party, which doesn’t hold a majority in either the upper or lower house, is sitting in the prime minister’s seat,” she said. “I chose this path to ascertain the will of the voters.”
The official campaigning will start on Jan. 27, with the voting taking place on Feb. 8.
Related Tags
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Language Requirement Eyed for Permanent Residency Status; LDP Plans Revisions of Laws on Foreigners
-
Japan Eyes Plan to Accept Up To 1.23 Mil. Foreign Workers by End of Fiscal 2028
-
AI-Driven ‘Zero Clicks’ Phenomenon Threatens Democracy; News Outlets Must Be Able to Recover Costs, Stay Independent
-
Japan Seeks to Enhance Defense Capabilities in Pacific as 3 National Security Documents to Be Revised
-
Japan’s Defense Ministry to Extend Reemployment Support for SDF Personnel to Age 65; Move Comes Amid Ongoing Labor Shortage
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Govt Adopts Measures to Curb Mega Solar Power Plant Projects Amid Environmental Concerns
-
Core Inflation in Tokyo Slows in December but Stays above BOJ Target
-
Major Japan Firms’ Average Winter Bonus Tops ¥1 Mil.
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard