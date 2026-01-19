Hot word :

Centrist Reform Alliance Party To Pledge for Zero Tax on Food; Measure Would Be Made Permanent

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Komeito Secretary General Makoto Nishida

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:20 JST, January 19, 2026

The Centrist Reform Alliance is set to include a reduction of the consumption tax rate for foodstuffs to zero in their election pledges, Komeito Secretary General Makoto Nishida said at a press conference on Sunday.

Nishida also said that the measure would be made permanent, telling reporters that any temporary measure would place a burden on businesses.

