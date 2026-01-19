Centrist Reform Alliance Party To Pledge for Zero Tax on Food; Measure Would Be Made Permanent
13:20 JST, January 19, 2026
The Centrist Reform Alliance is set to include a reduction of the consumption tax rate for foodstuffs to zero in their election pledges, Komeito Secretary General Makoto Nishida said at a press conference on Sunday.
Nishida also said that the measure would be made permanent, telling reporters that any temporary measure would place a burden on businesses.
