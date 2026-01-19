Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Politics>Elections
#Lower House Election

Japan’s Takaichi to Hold Press Conference Likely to Announce Intention to Dissolve Lower House

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:30 JST, January 19, 2026

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is scheduled to hold a press conference at 6:00 p.m., the government announced Monday morning.

Takaichi is likely to announce her intention to dissolve the House of Representatives at the beginning of the regular Diet session on Jan. 23.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Lower House Election

Elections Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING