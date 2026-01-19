Japan’s Takaichi to Hold Press Conference Likely to Announce Intention to Dissolve Lower House
11:30 JST, January 19, 2026
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is scheduled to hold a press conference at 6:00 p.m., the government announced Monday morning.
Takaichi is likely to announce her intention to dissolve the House of Representatives at the beginning of the regular Diet session on Jan. 23.
