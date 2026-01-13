Scandal-Tainted Ex-Maebashi Mayor Akira Ogawa Re-Elected

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Former Maebashi Mayor Akira Ogawa hugs her supporter in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, on Monday evening.

Maebashi, Gunma Pref., Jan. 13 (Jiji Press) — Former Maebashi Mayor Akira Ogawa was re-elected Monday after giving up the mayoralty of the eastern Japan city over controversial hotel visits with a married municipal official.

Ogawa, 43, defeated four other candidates, including lawyer Akira Maruyama, 40. During her election campaign, Ogawa apologized over the scandal while pledging to change Maebashi, the capital of Gunma Prefecture.

Voter turnout was 47.32%, up from 39.39% in the previous election in February 2024, when she was first elected Maebashi mayor.

“I want to start working immediately and build a better Maebashi with you,” Ogawa said in a speech to her supporters.

She resigned in November last year after a media report in September said she visited a hotel with the married male subordinate, who later left the municipal government. Over the scandal, she apologized for her thoughtless acts but denied that there was any sexual relationship between them.

Ogawa initially intended to remain in office. But she resigned after seven of the Maebashi assembly factions decided to submit a no-confidence resolution.

During the campaign, Ogawa emphasized her achievements during her tenure, such as a free school lunch program at municipal elementary and junior high schools.

Maruyama was defeated despite the support from two assembly factions linked to the Liberal Democratic Party and from Gunma Governor Ichita Yamamoto.

The other candidates, including former Maebashi assembly member Setsuko Tanahashi, 64, backed by the Japanese Communist Party, did not gain widespread support.

Ogawa’s term after the re-election will be the remainder of her first term, lasting until February 2028.