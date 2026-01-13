Scandal-Tainted Ex-Maebashi Mayor Akira Ogawa Re-Elected
10:35 JST, January 13, 2026
Maebashi, Gunma Pref., Jan. 13 (Jiji Press) — Former Maebashi Mayor Akira Ogawa was re-elected Monday after giving up the mayoralty of the eastern Japan city over controversial hotel visits with a married municipal official.
Ogawa, 43, defeated four other candidates, including lawyer Akira Maruyama, 40. During her election campaign, Ogawa apologized over the scandal while pledging to change Maebashi, the capital of Gunma Prefecture.
Voter turnout was 47.32%, up from 39.39% in the previous election in February 2024, when she was first elected Maebashi mayor.
“I want to start working immediately and build a better Maebashi with you,” Ogawa said in a speech to her supporters.
She resigned in November last year after a media report in September said she visited a hotel with the married male subordinate, who later left the municipal government. Over the scandal, she apologized for her thoughtless acts but denied that there was any sexual relationship between them.
Ogawa initially intended to remain in office. But she resigned after seven of the Maebashi assembly factions decided to submit a no-confidence resolution.
During the campaign, Ogawa emphasized her achievements during her tenure, such as a free school lunch program at municipal elementary and junior high schools.
Maruyama was defeated despite the support from two assembly factions linked to the Liberal Democratic Party and from Gunma Governor Ichita Yamamoto.
The other candidates, including former Maebashi assembly member Setsuko Tanahashi, 64, backed by the Japanese Communist Party, did not gain widespread support.
Ogawa’s term after the re-election will be the remainder of her first term, lasting until February 2028.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Language Requirement Eyed for Permanent Residency Status; LDP Plans Revisions of Laws on Foreigners
-
Japan Eyes Plan to Accept Up To 1.23 Mil. Foreign Workers by End of Fiscal 2028
-
AI-Driven ‘Zero Clicks’ Phenomenon Threatens Democracy; News Outlets Must Be Able to Recover Costs, Stay Independent
-
Japanese Public, Private Sectors to Partner on ¥3 Tril. Project to Develop Domestic AI, SoftBank to Be Key Firm Involved
-
Japan’s Defense Ministry to Extend Reemployment Support for SDF Personnel to Age 65; Move Comes Amid Ongoing Labor Shortage
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Osaka-Kansai Expo’s Economic Impact Estimated at ¥3.6 Trillion, Takes Actual Visitor Numbers into Account
-
Japan Govt Adopts Measures to Curb Mega Solar Power Plant Projects Amid Environmental Concerns
-
Core Inflation in Tokyo Slows in December but Stays above BOJ Target
-
BOJ Gov. Ueda: Highly Likely Mechanism for Rising Wages, Prices Will Be Maintained