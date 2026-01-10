Japan Lower House Election Likely in Early to Mid-February as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi Considers Dissolving Lower House
8:15 JST, January 10, 2026
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who also serves as Liberal Democratic Party President, began considering dissolving the House of Representatives at the beginning of regular Diet session scheduled to convene on January 23.
The lower house election is highly likely to be held in early to mid-February.
According to government sources, Takaichi appears to think that they need to gain momentum for policy implementation as the ruling coalition is a minority in the House of Councillors.
