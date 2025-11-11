Japan’s Sanseito Wins Seat in Katsushika Ward Assebly, with Candidate Receiving Most Individual Votes

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Sanseito leader Sohei Kamiya in July

A new candidate fielded by Sanseito secured the most votes in Tokyo’s Katsushika Ward assembly election held on Sunday, demonstrating the party’s continued momentum following its strong showing in this year’s House of Councillors election.

This marks the first time Sanseito has won a seat in the Katsushika Ward assembly.

The Liberal Democratic Party suffered losses, with seven of its 17 candidates, including three incumbent members, failing to win a seat. The LDP now holds 10 seats, having held 12 before the election. Among LDP members, the view spread that “high cabinet approval ratings do not lead to election results.”

Sixty-five candidates ran for the 40 seats in the ward assembly election. The Sanseito newcomer received 7,667 votes, while the lowest-ranking winner had only around 2,000 votes. Within the LDP, reactions included: “[Sanseito’s] momentum hasn’t waned. I’m surprised.”

Given the high expectations that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s appointment would win back conservative voters to the LDP, one party executive expressed disappointment, saying, “Considering the approval ratings, we should have won more seats.”

The outcome of the assembly election was also tough for the ruling coalition as a whole, with only one of the Japan Innovation Party’s two candidates winning a seat.