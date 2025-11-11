Japan’s Sanseito Wins Seat in Katsushika Ward Assebly, with Candidate Receiving Most Individual Votes
12:45 JST, November 11, 2025
A new candidate fielded by Sanseito secured the most votes in Tokyo’s Katsushika Ward assembly election held on Sunday, demonstrating the party’s continued momentum following its strong showing in this year’s House of Councillors election.
This marks the first time Sanseito has won a seat in the Katsushika Ward assembly.
The Liberal Democratic Party suffered losses, with seven of its 17 candidates, including three incumbent members, failing to win a seat. The LDP now holds 10 seats, having held 12 before the election. Among LDP members, the view spread that “high cabinet approval ratings do not lead to election results.”
Sixty-five candidates ran for the 40 seats in the ward assembly election. The Sanseito newcomer received 7,667 votes, while the lowest-ranking winner had only around 2,000 votes. Within the LDP, reactions included: “[Sanseito’s] momentum hasn’t waned. I’m surprised.”
Given the high expectations that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s appointment would win back conservative voters to the LDP, one party executive expressed disappointment, saying, “Considering the approval ratings, we should have won more seats.”
The outcome of the assembly election was also tough for the ruling coalition as a whole, with only one of the Japan Innovation Party’s two candidates winning a seat.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S. to Sign Agreement on Shipbuilding Cooperation as Trump Visits Japan
-
Takaichi, Trump Visit Yokosuka Naval Base, Speak to U.S. Servicemen
-
Beloved Former PM ‘Ton-Chan’ Dedicated Himself to Helping Victims; Murayama Supported Victims of Sarin Attack, Minamata Disease, Atomic Bombings
-
Takaichi Vows to Build ‘Strong Economy’ via Key Investments
-
If China Were to Impose Blockade on Taiwan, Existential Crisis Could Be Triggered, Japan’s Prime Minister Takaichi Says
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Bank of Japan Chief Signals Need for More Data in Deciding October Move
-
Adults, Foreign Visitors Help Japanese Toy Market Expand, Hit ¥1 Tril. for 2 Consecutive Years
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Japan Mobility Show to Feature Diverse Lineup from Classic Cars to Future of Mobility
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours